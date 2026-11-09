The Pokwang-starrer reached the milestone after opening in more than 125 cinemas nationwide on 14 October.

Ma-an L. Asuncion-Dagñalan’s 2 Valid IDs (read our review) has reached ₱100 million in Philippine box-office earnings, according to an announcement by producer Super Entertainment on 6 November 2026.

The film received three awards at the 22nd Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival: Audience Choice Award for Full-length Film, Special Jury Award for Full-length Film, and Best Actress for lead star Marietta Subong, popularly known as Pokwang, who shared the honor with Ruby Ruiz for Status: Rejected.

Written by Abet Pagdagdagan Raz, the social drama also stars Meryll Soriano, Joey Marquez, and Zaijian Jaranilla.

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The film follows Sylvia (Subong), a poor farmer who needs two valid identification cards to claim money sent by a relative for her husband Ramon's medical treatment.