Pokwang-led ‘2 Valid IDs’ hits P100-M milestone
The Pokwang-starrer reached the milestone after opening in more than 125 cinemas nationwide on 14 October.
Ma-an L. Asuncion-Dagñalan’s 2 Valid IDs (read our review) has reached ₱100 million in Philippine box-office earnings, according to an announcement by producer Super Entertainment on 6 November 2026.
The film received three awards at the 22nd Cinemalaya Independent Film Festival: Audience Choice Award for Full-length Film, Special Jury Award for Full-length Film, and Best Actress for lead star Marietta Subong, popularly known as Pokwang, who shared the honor with Ruby Ruiz for Status: Rejected.
Written by Abet Pagdagdagan Raz, the social drama also stars Meryll Soriano, Joey Marquez, and Zaijian Jaranilla.
The film follows Sylvia (Subong), a poor farmer who needs two valid identification cards to claim money sent by a relative for her husband Ramon's medical treatment.
Following its screenings at Cinemalaya in August 2026, the film's nationwide theatrical release was announced on 31 August. It opened in more than 125 cinemas across the Philippines on 14 October 2026, following public demand for wider screenings.