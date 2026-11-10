PSA reports faster price increases for rice, fruits and bakery products as regional inflation hits 7.6%

LIPA CITY, Batangas — Rice recorded an inflation rate of 15.9 percent in CALABARZON in October 2026, making it one of the food commodities experiencing faster price increases, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

PSA CALABARZON Regional Director Charito C. Armonia disclosed the figures during a regional press conference on Monday, 9 November.

The agency reported that rice was among the food groups that registered faster inflation in October compared with September.

Fruits and nuts also recorded an inflation rate of 13.6 percent, while flour, bread and other bakery products, pasta products and other cereals posted 7.5 percent.

Ready-made food and other food products registered 5.5 percent inflation.

Other food commodities recorded slower price increases during the same period.

Corn posted an inflation rate of 6.6 percent, followed by fish and other seafood at 5.7 percent.

Sugar, confectionery and desserts recorded an inflation rate of 0.5 percent.

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Meanwhile, prices in certain food categories declined compared with the same period last year.

Meat and other parts of slaughtered land animals registered a negative inflation rate of 4.2 percent.

Vegetables, tubers, plantains, cooking bananas and pulses also recorded negative inflation at 2.1 percent.

Milk, other dairy products and eggs posted an inflation rate of 0.5 percent.

Oils and fats maintained their September inflation rate of 5.5 percent.

At the regional level, overall inflation increased to 7.6 percent in October from 7.2 percent in September.

The PSA identified transportation and housing-related expenses as the leading drivers of the faster regional inflation rate.

The October figures indicate varying price movements across food categories, with rice and several other commodities registering faster inflation while meat and vegetables recorded year-on-year price declines.