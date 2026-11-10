Supreme Court (SC) Senior Associate Justice Marvic M.V.F. Leonen delivers the keynote speech at the 4th Investigating Commissioners’ Summit of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines Commission on Bar Discipline held at the Diamond Hotel, Manila, on November 4, 2026. (Photo courtesy of the SC Communications Office)

Supreme Court Senior Associate Justice Marvic Leonen has warned investigating commissioners against improper influence, social media pressure and the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI), stressing that judicial independence depends on the integrity of those handling legal complaints.

Speaking at the 4th Investigating Commissioners' Summit of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP) Commission on Bar Discipline on 4 November, Leonen said threats to impartiality can emerge through professional relationships, personal favors and technological dependence.

The three-day summit, held from 3 to 5 November at the Diamond Hotel in Manila, carried the theme “Ethical Standards for Lawyers in the Age of Social Media and AI.”

Leonen reminded investigating commissioners that their findings form the factual basis for Supreme Court decisions on disciplinary complaints against lawyers.

“This commission is the Court’s eye on the facts,” he said.

He warned that allowing friendship, fear or personal considerations to influence investigations could undermine judicial independence.

“A court can be no more independent than the facts placed before it.”

Leonen also emphasized the Supreme Court's Governance Framework on the Use of Human-Centered Augmented Intelligence in the Judiciary, which requires disclosure of AI use, prohibits relying solely on AI-generated output for judicial rulings and restricts the unauthorized disclosure of confidential information to AI platforms.

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“These [AI] tools will never sit on the bench. They should never sign your reports,” he said.

The senior magistrate stressed that investigating commissioners must ensure fairness to both complainants seeking accountability and lawyers facing accusations.

He said impartial investigations are especially important for disadvantaged Filipinos who depend on the courts for justice.