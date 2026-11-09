'The Nutcracker' gets a Filipino makeover

Ayala Land's production gives Tchaikovsky's classic a pastel-colored visual treatment, with physical sets and props instead of digital backdrops, at Samsung Performing Arts Theater on 11–13 December 2026.

Ayala Land is bringing The Nutcracker to Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati for the first time, with a visual treatment that departs from the ballet's traditional color palette.

Traditional productions often feature rich reds, greens, and golds, alongside icy blues and whites for winter scenes and pinks and purples for the Land of the Sweets. For the Manila production, set and costume designer Gino Gonzales, recipient of the 2024 Gawad Para sa Sining from the Cultural Center of the Philippines, has developed a pastel palette. He shared the visual concept with DAILY TRIBUNE on 6 November 2026, describing a production that relies on physical scenery and traditional stagecraft rather than video projections and digital backdrops.

The initiative brings together Ballet Manila, led by Lisa Macuja-Elizalde, and Steps Dance Studio, founded by Sofia Zobel Elizalde. Organizers said the collaboration took years to conceptualize. The creative team also includes lighting designer Monino Duque, recipient of the 2023 Aliw Awards Lifetime Achievement Award, and choreographer Jeffrey Espejo, who will restage the ballet.

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Hana Rose Pollock as Clara JOJO MAMANGUN

A classic, reimagined

First performed in 1892 at the Imperial Mariinsky Theatre in St. Petersburg, Russia, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker follows Clara, a young girl who receives a Nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve. At midnight, the toy comes to life and takes her on an adventure through a battle against the Mouse King, the Kingdom of Snow, and the Land of the Sweets, where the Sugar Plum Fairy welcomes her with a series of dances.

For Christopher Mohnani, managing director of Samsung Performing Arts Theater and Ayala Land's arts and culture director, the production brings an internationally recognized ballet to local audiences while showcasing Filipino talent.

"This December, we're delighted to bring that experience to Samsung Performing Arts Theater for the very first time," Mohnani said during the media briefing.

He also highlighted the Filipino artists behind the production.

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"With Ballet Manila, Steps Dance Studio, and an exceptional team of Filipino artists and creators, we're bringing to life a production that celebrates not only the beauty of classical ballet, but also the extraordinary talent that we have here at home," he said.

Mohnani expressed hope that the production would become an annual December presentation at the theater.

From left: Gino Gonzales, Jeffrey Espejo, Sofia Zobel Elizalde, Lisa Macuja-Elizalde, Monino Duque, and Christopher Mohnani during the media brief. STEPHANIE MAYO

A cultural destination

Mohnani said the project supports Ayala Land's broader vision for Circuit Makati as a destination for arts and culture.

"Our vision for Circuit Makati has always been to create a place where arts and culture become part of everyday life, a place where people can come together to discover something new and share experiences that stay with them long after the show," he said.