Manila, are you ready for All That Jazz? Over a decade since it last made the city's musical theater scene come alive with the razzle dazzle, the Tony Award-winning musical Chicago is gearing up for a spectacular return to The Theatre At Solaire in March of 2027.

In what can only be described as a homecoming, Chicago happened to be the inaugural show to mark the opening of the The Theatre At Solaire in 2014. And what a perfect show to launch what would later become one of the best theater stages in the country. “It was such an honor to be chosen as the inaugural production at the grand opening of the Theatre at Solaire back in 2014," says Barry Weissler, remarking on the musical's return to the stage where it first opened in Manila. "For Chicago to return to Manila next year and take that same stage again is a real homecoming."

The Manila stop is part of the musical's sizzling hot 30th Anniversary tour, and is set to set stages afire with its hefty dose of cellblock drama, controversy, murder, and mayhem, set against the masterful melodies of John Kander and satirical lyrics by Fred Ebb, and the dancing. “CHICAGO is one of those extraordinary shows that never goes out of style," says Carlos Candal, CEO of GMG Productions. "It's sexy, sophisticated, provocative and wickedly funny, with incredible music, iconic Bob Fosse choreography, and a story of fame, ambition, scandal, and celebrity that remains as relevant as ever."