LTFRB studies proposed bus routes along LRT-2 corridor

“The initial information that we have is the significant increase of passengers of the LRT-2, especially during rush hours in the morning and the afternoon,” Acting Chairman Greg Pua Jr. said.

The LTFRB has started coordinating with the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) to develop fast, comfortable, and reliable bus transportation services between Antipolo City and Recto Avenue, and vice versa.

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) reported Monday that it has begun preparations for a feasibility study on proposed bus routes covering the Antipolo City-Manila stretch of the Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2).

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) received 5,645 applications during the first 24 hours of its online…

“Our goal is to come up with new routes that will serve as an alternative mode of transportation for the passengers,” he added.

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Giovanni Lopez recently announced plans to open a special bus route modeled after the EDSA Busway, with designated pick-up and drop-off stations near LRT-2 stations.

Pua said the LTFRB understood the urgency of the situation, particularly for students and workers commuting to and from their destinations.

He said coordination with the LRTA includes identifying pick-up and drop-off points near LRT-2 stations, as the buses are intended to serve as an alternative mode of transportation during congestion or train service disruptions.

“We assure all our fellow countrymen that the LTFRB and the LRTA are now focusing on this matter and will come up with the results of the study in the soonest possible time,” Pua said.

The acting chairman said the coordination also involves the local government units of Antipolo City, Pasig City, Marikina City, Quezon City, San Juan, and Manila.

The LTFRB said the study’s findings and recommendations will be submitted to the transportation secretary for review and approval.