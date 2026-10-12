The study, titled Passing the Torch: When Legacy Means More Than Money, found that 92 percent of Filipino respondents intend to pass on financial assets or wealth, although many also prioritize opportunities and values that could benefit their families in the long term.

Filipinos increasingly consider education and financial security essential parts of the legacy they want to leave future generations, according to a new study by Sun Life Asia.

‘Behind every portfolio is a personal story shaped by family, aspirations, responsibilities and the legacy each client hopes to build.’

Educational opportunities emerged as the leading legacy priority, cited by 56 percent of respondents, followed by wealth and family traditions at 45 percent each.

Among those planning to transfer wealth, 61 percent want their assets invested for long-term growth, while 55 percent intend to support essential family needs and 53 percent hope to finance education.

"Filipinos are increasingly viewing legacy through a broader lens," said Sun Life Philippines Country Head and Chief Executive Officer JJ Moreno.

"The goal is no longer just to pass on wealth, but to create opportunities, share values, and give future generations the tools they need to succeed. That's a meaningful shift in how families think about long-term financial planning."

More families formalize plans

The survey also found improvements in legacy planning, with 36 percent of Filipino respondents reporting fully documented and communicated plans, up from six percent in 2025.

Those without any legacy plan declined from 25 percent to eight percent over the same period.

The Philippines' rate of fully documented and communicated plans exceeded the regional average of 22 percent.

Meanwhile, 53 percent of respondents said they felt fully or mostly prepared for their legacy, compared with 38 percent last year.

Despite these improvements, 82 percent expressed concern that their wealth might not survive beyond the next generation.

Half cited their beneficiaries' lack of financial preparedness as their primary concern, ahead of market volatility at 46 percent.

The concern was particularly pronounced among younger respondents, with 86 percent of Generation Z and 84 percent of Millennials worried about the long-term survival of their wealth.

"The findings suggest that families recognize wealth preservation is not only about growing assets but also about preparing the people who will inherit them," Moreno said.

Communication remains a challenge

Although 70 percent of respondents reported having discussed legacy matters with their families, only 25 percent said their plans had been fully communicated.

Professional financial advice also remains an area for growth, with 34 percent having sought guidance and another 50 percent expressing interest in doing so.

Moreno emphasized that financial education, clear documentation and open family discussions could help future generations manage inherited assets.

“The strongest legacies are not defined by the wealth that is passed on, but by how well future generations are prepared to carry that legacy forward,” he said.

The findings came from Sun Life Asia's second annual legacy planning survey, conducted in August 2026 among 3,073 respondents across Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Vietnam.