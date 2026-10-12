Dr. Kei Rebolledo transforms lives in ‘Kutis Reveal’

Beauty is more than what meets the eye, and for celebrity dermatologist Dr. Kei George Rebolledo, helping people regain their confidence is just as important as improving their skin.

This belief takes center stage in “Kutis Reveal,” a groundbreaking reality television series that follows 12 Filipinos as they undergo life-changing dermatological treatments while sharing their personal struggles, insecurities and inspiring journeys toward self-acceptance.

Billed as the Philippines’ first skin-transformation reality series of its kind, the 13-episode program premieres on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 10 a.m. on Bilyonaryo News Channel 31, with new episodes airing every Saturday.

Hosted by Dr. Kei, founder of Kutis By Kei, the show offers viewers an intimate look at the emotional and physical challenges experienced by individuals living with different skin conditions.

Unlike conventional beauty makeover programs that emphasize dramatic before-and-after appearances, “Kutis Reveal” focuses on the personal stories behind every transformation, highlighting the importance of proper medical care, patience and emotional healing.

From more than 100 individuals who auditioned, only 12 were selected to participate in the five-month journey that documents their initial consultations, dermatological procedures, recovery periods and eventual transformations.

The participants represent different sectors of society, each carrying personal experiences that make their stories relatable and inspiring. Among them are a cancer survivor, a nurse, a family breadwinner employed in logistics, an aspiring actress, an LGBT advocate and a student.

Although their backgrounds and circumstances differ, they share a common desire to improve their skin health and overcome the emotional burden associated with their conditions.

Some have struggled with acne scars, while others have dealt with melasma, psoriasis, pigmentation concerns and other forms of scarring. For many, these conditions have affected not only their appearance but also their confidence and the way they interact with others.

Through the program, viewers will witness how each participant navigates the challenges of treatment while gradually discovering a renewed sense of self-worth.

“We wanted to tell stories that people can relate to while showing that every person has a different journey,” Dr. Kei said. “There’s no instant solution when it comes to skin. What really matters is consistency, trusting the process, and believing that change is possible.”

The celebrity dermatologist explained that skin improvement requires more than simply undergoing cosmetic procedures. Proper diagnosis, individualized treatment plans and realistic expectations are essential in achieving meaningful results.

Throughout the series, participants receive dermatological care using various technologies and procedures selected according to their specific skin concerns.

Among the treatments featured are LDM by Elogio, Rejuran, Blaumann Laser, Sylfirm X, CurJet and Lenisna. Each treatment plan is designed to address the individual needs of the participants rather than applying a single approach to every condition.

By documenting the medical process, the show also hopes to educate audiences about dermatological care and the importance of seeking professional guidance when dealing with persistent skin problems.

For Dr. Kei, however, the greatest transformation goes beyond visible improvements.

He believes that people experiencing skin conditions should never feel ashamed of their appearance or allow their insecurities to prevent them from pursuing opportunities in life.

“No matter how severe your skin condition is, we want people to know that there is hope,” Dr. Kei said. “No one should feel that they have to hide simply because they don’t feel beautiful. We want them to see that they can take back their confidence and, ultimately, take control of their own story.”

His message reflects the show’s larger advocacy of promoting awareness, compassion and understanding toward individuals living with visible skin conditions.

In a society where physical appearance often influences self-esteem and public perception, “Kutis Reveal” aims to challenge unrealistic beauty expectations by showing the human experiences behind skin-related struggles.

The program also highlights the courage of participants who have agreed to share their vulnerabilities before television audiences, hoping their experiences will encourage others facing similar challenges.

Dr. Kei considers the series an opportunity to bring dermatology outside the traditional clinic setting and introduce viewers to the science, discipline and emotional realities involved in skin treatment.

“Through the show, I hope viewers experience both the science and the humanity behind every transformation,” he said. “I want them to understand that meaningful results require the right diagnosis, an individualized treatment plan, patience, and trust.”

Beyond the medical procedures, the dermatologist hopes audiences will appreciate the participants’ determination to confront their insecurities and embrace the possibility of positive change.

“Their skin condition does not have to define their future,” he emphasized.

With its combination of real-life storytelling, medical education and emotional transformation, “Kutis Reveal” hopes to introduce a different kind of reality television experience to Filipino viewers.

Rather than presenting beauty as a standard everyone must achieve, the program emphasizes the importance of confidence, self-care and understanding one’s individual journey.

The series is executive produced by Ivy Ataya, with John Paulo Manat serving as television producer and Angela Jed Placino as director.

As “Kutis Reveal” makes its television debut on October 17, Dr. Kei and the 12 participants are preparing to share stories that go beyond skin treatments and physical transformations.

For the celebrity dermatologist, the ultimate goal is not simply to reveal healthier-looking skin but to inspire individuals to rediscover their confidence and recognize that their worth is never determined by their appearance.

Through every consultation, treatment and personal breakthrough, “Kutis Reveal” carries a message of hope: meaningful transformation begins not only with caring for the skin but also with learning to believe in oneself.