The activity was graced by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. as guest of honor, highlighting the government’s effort to bring legal aid and essential services closer to Filipinos.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) brought Katarungan Caravan to Guiguinto, Bulacan to bring justice closer to the people serving 76,756 Filipinos nationwide in a span of four years.

Through the DoJ Action Center and the Katarungan Caravan, the department brings legal assistance, referrals, mediation, government…

Residents of the area, through the DOJ Action Center, were able to seek free legal consultations and access notarial services, various government clearances, immigration assistance, civil registry, and National ID concerns at the Guiguinto Municipal Athletic and Cultural Center in partnership with the Office of Bulacan 5th District Representative Agatha “Agay” Cruz.

“As we bring the Katarungan Caravan to Guiguinto, let this be a reminder to our fellow countrymen that we do not limit the delivery of justice within the walls of the Department only. Kami po ang lalapit sa inyo,” Justice Secretary Frederick Vida stressed.

From June 2022 to June this year, the DOJ’s flagship legal aid program, the Katarungan Caravan, served 76,756 Filipinos nationwide–four times more than the number served before President Marcos term–underscoring the Department’s commitment to bringing justice closer to every Filipino.

The Caravan brought together the DOJ-National Prosecution Service (NPS), National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Land Registration Authority (LRA), Bureau of Immigration (BI), Public Attorney's Office (PAO), with the support of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP).

Other participating offices include the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT), National Coordination Center Against Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials (NCC-OSAEC-CSAEM), Office of Cybercrime, Office of Competition, Board of Claims (BOC), and Office for Alternative Dispute Resolution (OADR), which facilitated information dissemination and manned help desks for residents seeking guidance on their respective concerns.

Guided by the Department’s mission to ensure justice remains accessible to every Filipino, DOJ Undersecretary Margarita N. Gutierrez reaffirmed that the Katarungan Caravan would continue striving to reach every corner of the country, regardless of distance, and make access to justice easier for Filipinos who may be unaware of their rights or intimidated by the complexity of legal processes.

“Ngayong 2026, nakapaglingkod na tayo sa halos 80,000 Pilipino sa pamamagitan ng ating mga Katarungan Caravan. Pero higit sa bilang, ang mahalaga ay kung ano ang ibig sabihin ng bawat isang taong iyon — isang taong may concern, may legal question, may problemang kailangang malutas, at may karapatang dapat malaman,” Usec. Gutierrez vowed.

Culminating the Katarungan Caravan were two lectures: first in the morning session entitled “Revised Protocol on Child Abuse, Neglect, Exploitation, and Discrimination”, and second in the afternoon introducing the Anti-Bullying Act and DOJAC's anti-bullying initiatives.