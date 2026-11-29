A Dubai-based Filipina recruiter is being linked to the illegal recruitment of around 30 Filipinos allegedly promised a $3,500 monthly salary with a P150,000 signing bonus as either camp cleaners or utility workers in Russia, only for them to be forced into military training amid the war with Ukraine.

Senator Erwin Tulfo, vice chair of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, disclosed Sunday that the unnamed Filipina was behind the ordeal of a group of Filipinos who went viral for urgently pleading for rescue and assistance from the Philippine government while dressed in combat uniforms.

The undated video shows that the group was apparently amid military drills.

“The victims were innocent OFWs in Dubai when they were recruited by this Filipina, luring them by offering higher compensation in Russia,” Tulfo said.

He called for the swift deportation of the illegal recruiter and jail time.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) confirmed Sunday that the matter is under investigation and that the Philippine Embassy in Moscow is already verifying he identities and whereabouts of the group in the viral video.

The DFA said it is coordinating closely with authorities abroad and the Department of Migrant Workers to locate the group, and that repatriation efforts will follow.

The department reminded the public anew to be wary of accepting job offers abroad under the guise of regular civilian employment.

“Filipinos seeking overseas employment are strongly encouraged to verify job offers with the DMW and to remain vigilant against illegal or deceptive recruitment practices that may put their lives and welfare at serious risk,” the DFA stated.

The scheme involves offering a high-paying monthly salary plus a signing bonus ranging from P150,000 to P400,000 to lure Filipinos to apply, but instead sends them to military training exercises in Russia for deployment to the war in Ukraine.

The DFA and the DMW have repeatedly cautioned against predatory recruitment syndicates and illegal recruiters, urging the public to watch for red flags such as high pay and signing bonuses.

Any participation in foreign armed conflicts, whether directly or indirectly, not only exposes Filipinos to serious danger, but also violates Philippine laws and leads to loss of citizenship.

Reports of Filipinos being illegally recruited in the Russian military are not an isolated case, following documented cases since 2024. Among them was Raymond Gumangan, who was captured by Ukrainian forces while fighting alongside Russian troops.

Gumangan, a native of Alcala, Pangasinan, left in September 2024 on the promise of legitimate work in Russia, but ended up being deployed in the Russian military.