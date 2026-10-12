Co bagmen say testimonies meant to support Orly Guteza claims

Asked regarding the reason for their testimonies and their initiative to approach the Office of the Ombudsman, Villalon and Buduan similarly stated that they sought to supplement that initial testimony of Guteza before the Senate.

Taking the witness stand on the first day of the bail hearing for former House Speaker Martin Romualdez’s plunder case, George Villalon Jr. and Johnny Buduan detailed their respective experiences with regards to the alleged delivery of suitcases to the lawmaker in 2023.

Two alleged bagmen of former congressman Zaldy Co told the Sandiganbayan Third Division on Monday that their motivation for testifying on cases related to flood control were meant to authenticate the claims of fellow bodyguard Orly Guteza.

Detained Senator Rodante Marcoleta on Friday broke his silence on allegations that he coached flood-control “whistleblower” Orly Guteza to…

Guteza first appeared at the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on 25 September 2025 where he made claims concerning deliveries of cash-filled luggages to numerous public officials.

The alleged bagman, however, has since recanted his allegations as he claimed that he was manipulated by Senator Rodante Marcoleta and former congressman Mike Defensor to make the claims in exchange of monetary compensation.

Villalon and Buduan, on the other hand, were part of the 18 alleged Co bodyguards that burst onto the scene in February of this year led by their counsel Atty. Levito “Levi” Baligod.

Similar to Guteza, the bagmen alleged that numerous public officials including members of the International Criminal Court had received “maletas” which contained cash that were supposedly drawn from infrastructure projects.

The two bagmen told the anti-graft court on Monday that they had only participated in one actual delivery that was intended for Romualdez on 21 November 2023, at his home at 42 Mckinley Road in Forbes Park, Makati City.

Villalon brought with him photos and a video of the alleged suitcases which were dropped at the lawmaker’s residence on the said date.

Buduan, meanwhile, said that he had personally counted cash amounting to P30 million which was packed in several suitcases that were intended for the former House Speaker.

The testimonies of the bagmen form part of the prosecution’s case to prove that its evidence was able to surpass the quantum of proof that was needed to deny a petition for bail to be granted.

Prosecutors had earlier manifested that they would be presenting a total of 23 witnesses for the bail hearing.