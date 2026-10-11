P45 daily wage hike in CALABARZON to take effect 26 Oct.

A P45 increase in the daily minimum wage in CALABARZON is set to take effect on 26 October, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said.

The increase, equivalent to P1,170 per month based on 26 working days, is expected to benefit more than 1.56 million minimum wage earners across the region, according to the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC).

“More than 1.56 million minimum wage earners across CALABARZON are set to benefit from the hike,” the department said.