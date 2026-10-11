P45 daily wage hike in CALABARZON to take effect 26 Oct.
A P45 increase in the daily minimum wage in CALABARZON is set to take effect on 26 October, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said.
The increase, equivalent to P1,170 per month based on 26 working days, is expected to benefit more than 1.56 million minimum wage earners across the region, according to the National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC).
“More than 1.56 million minimum wage earners across CALABARZON are set to benefit from the hike,” the department said.
DOLE Secretary Francis Tolentino assured that the department would closely monitor the implementation of the wage increase in Region 4-A, also known as CALABARZON, which comprises Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon.
The NWPC and the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board–Region 4-A approved the increase following tripartite hearings involving labor groups, employers and the government, as mandated by Republic Act No. 6727, or the Wage Rationalization Act.
Meanwhile, a P750 monthly wage increase for domestic workers, or kasambahays, in CALABARZON is also scheduled to take effect on 26 October following approval by the NWPC and the regional wage board.
The increase is expected to benefit around 201,000 domestic workers in the region, whose minimum monthly wage will rise to at least P7,500, DOLE said.