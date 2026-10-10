CALABARZON minimum wage earners to get up to P45 daily hike

Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino during an official engagement. The Department of Labor and Employment has announced a daily minimum wage increase of up to P45 for workers in CALABARZON, effective 26 October 2026.

Minimum wage earners in CALABARZON will receive an increase of up to P45 in their daily pay beginning 26 October 2026, following the approval of a new wage adjustment by the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board IV-A (RTWPB-IV-A). The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) announced on Saturday, 10 October, that the adjustment could provide eligible workers with an additional P1,170 in monthly earnings, based on 26 working days. The increase covers minimum wage earners in Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon, although the actual adjustment will depend on the applicable wage classification.

The announcement follows a series of regional consultations and public hearings involving representatives of labor groups, employers, and government agencies on proposed adjustments to minimum wage rates. CALABARZON is among the country's major industrial and economic regions, with workers employed in manufacturing, agriculture, retail, logistics, and other service industries. Before the latest announcement, the region's minimum daily wage ranged from P508 to P600 under Wage Order No. IVA-22, depending on the sector and classification of the locality. The new adjustment comes amid continuing concerns over workers' purchasing power and the rising cost of basic commodities and household expenses. Employers covered by the wage adjustment will be required to comply with the applicable minimum wage rates once the increase takes effect. The detailed wage schedule will determine the corresponding rates for workers under different industry and geographical classifications.