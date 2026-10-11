Marcos: Philippines not aggressive in South China Sea

“We are there, we are sitting in our country, and what we do is defend our rights, defend our territory. So no, we have not been aggressive at all. We have reached a point where aggression is felt more than in any other country in the region. So I assure you, the aggression doesn’t come from the Philippines,” Marcos said.

During his working visit to Singapore, Marcos was interviewed by Singaporean news outlet The Straits Times and responded to observations that the Philippines had been more assertive than other countries in opposing China’s actions in the ongoing territorial dispute.

SINGAPORE — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. maintained that the Philippines has never acted aggressively or instigated trouble amid tensions in the South China Sea.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. spent the week moving between the classroom and the boardroom, honoring the country’s teachers at home and…

He said it was inaccurate to describe the Philippines as aggressive, emphasizing that aggression involves starting or instigating conflict.

Marcos also stressed that the government’s actions are focused on defending the country’s sovereignty and national interests, rather than provoking tensions or engaging in conflict with other countries.

Days earlier, the Chinese Coast Guard targeted Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Cabra with water cannon while it was deployed to evacuate an ailing Philippine Navy serviceman aboard the grounded warship BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal, also known as Second Thomas Shoal, in the West Philippine Sea.

Marcos unsure if South China Sea code will be finalized by November

Meanwhile, Marcos said he was uncertain whether the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China would be finalized before the Philippines’ ASEAN chairmanship ends in November.

“It is very hard to say that... okay, we will finish it by November when we hand the gavel to Singapore. I am confident to say that it will be done. What I say is that we made a great deal of progress,” he said.

Despite the uncertainty, Marcos assured that efforts to advance the agreement and resolve outstanding issues would continue.

The proposed code aims to establish rules and mechanisms for managing disputes in the South China Sea involving China and ASEAN member states.

ASEAN and China are aiming to conclude negotiations on a legally binding code by the end of 2026, building on the nonbinding 2022 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea.