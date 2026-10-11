Baguio eyes P180M fix for City Camp flooding
The Baguio City government, in coordination with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), is undertaking a P180-million drainage project aimed at addressing chronic flooding in the City Camp Lagoon area.
The lagoon, a natural catchment basin receiving runoff from surrounding elevated communities, has long been prone to flooding during heavy rains and typhoons.
City Engineer Richard Lardizabal said the project seeks to provide a long-term solution through an improved drainage system, alongside plans for green spaces, rainwater harvesting facilities and other public infrastructure.
Authorities are also addressing garbage buildup that frequently clogs drainage screens, while consultations with 12 affected barangays continue as the project awaits a finalized construction schedule.