President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the accelerated implementation of a road and drainage improvement project in Dagupan City as the government steps up efforts to address the city’s persistent flooding.
The project includes a drainage system with about three times the capacity of the previous facility, designed to improve the flow of floodwater toward the Pantal River.
During an inspection in the city, Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon said the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is also working to address stalled and pending projects that could help reduce flooding along major roads and other high-risk, flood-prone areas.
Dizon inspected the projects with Pangasinan 4th District Rep. Gina de Venecia and Dagupan Vice Mayor Dean Bryan Kua. The inspection came a day after DPWH and Dagupan officials discussed longer-term measures to address flooding, including drainage, waterways, pumping stations, road elevations and tidal conditions.
Among the measures being pursued are two proposed large water detention facilities in Lasip Chico and the City Plaza area. The proposed facilities are intended to temporarily hold excess rainwater before it is released through the drainage system.
A similar detention facility has been cited as a flood-mitigation measure at Saint John Cathedral.
The officials also discussed continuous dredging of the Sinocalan River to improve its capacity to carry floodwater. Dredging has long been identified as one of the measures needed to improve the flow of the Pantal-Sinocalan river system.
Flooding in Dagupan is affected not only by rainfall within the city but also by water coming from upstream areas, rising river levels and high tide, which can slow the discharge of water toward the sea. City officials have described Dagupan as a catch basin for water from surrounding areas.
The city has also recently experienced prolonged flooding in several communities, with residents in some areas forced to evacuate as water levels remained elevated.
The latest discussions bring together the DPWH, congressional representatives, the Dagupan City government and church leaders in pursuing measures intended to address the city’s long-standing flooding problem.
De Venecia said the developments offer renewed hope to residents who have repeatedly endured flooding, while officials emphasized the need for coordinated action rather than isolated interventions.