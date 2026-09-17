President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the accelerated implementation of a road and drainage improvement project in Dagupan City as the government steps up efforts to address the city’s persistent flooding.

The project includes a drainage system with about three times the capacity of the previous facility, designed to improve the flow of floodwater toward the Pantal River.

During an inspection in the city, Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon said the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is also working to address stalled and pending projects that could help reduce flooding along major roads and other high-risk, flood-prone areas.