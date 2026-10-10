House prosecutors question VP Sara's 'walang alam' defense

House prosecutors on Saturday questioned Vice President Sara Duterte's repeated claims of having no knowledge of bank accounts linked to her and her family during her impeachment trial.

At a House news forum, Batangas Rep. Gerville "Jinky" Luistro, the lead prosecutor, said Duterte's claims raised questions about her accountability, particularly as she plans to run for president in 2028.

"Parang napakahirap naman po nang isang lider, na palaging walang alam," Luistro said.

The prosecution recently presented witnesses from the Anti-Money Laundering Council and Bureau of Internal Revenue to examine bank records involving Duterte, including joint accounts with former President Rodrigo Duterte and Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte, in connection with Article II of the impeachment case.

The defense has maintained that the vice president was unaware of the accounts.

"How do we trust a person na walang alam sa sariling family affairs in terms of leading the whole nation," Luistro said.

She also cited the legal principle ignorantia juris non excusat, or ignorance of the law is no excuse, arguing that public officials should be held to the same standard as ordinary citizens.

Former Surigao del Norte Rep. Robert "Ace" Barbers, spokesperson for the House impeachment panel, also questioned the responses of hostile witnesses during the proceedings.

"Kung napansin ninyo, mula pa nong umpisa nung trial sa lahat ng mga witnesses, kagaya ng mga hostile witnesses na aming ipinisinta, iisa lang yung linya, 'wala akong alam,' lahat yon ay may ganong klaseng linyahan," Barbers said.

"Dahil nga umiiwas doon sa punto na meron silang kinalaman at merong kinalaman yung kanilang prinsipal," he added.