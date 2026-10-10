Japanese fugitive nabbed in Laguna

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna — A Japanese national wanted by authorities in his home country was arrested during a coordinated law enforcement operation in Calamba City on Thursday, 8 October.

According to the Police Regional Office 4A incident summary, the foreign national, identified in the report as Mahito, was apprehended at an apartment in Barangay Laguerta at approximately 4:35 p.m.

The operation involved personnel from the Bureau of Immigration, Calamba City Police Station, Philippine National Police Intelligence Group, Japan's National Police Agency, Interpol Tokyo and representatives of the Japanese Embassy.

Authorities implemented an arrest warrant issued by a Japanese judge on 16 July 2026, together with a Philippine deportation warrant dated 28 March 2023.

The operation was coordinated with immigration personnel and local police officers, including Calamba police personnel led by Police Major Anastacio Motas Jr.

The police report said the Japanese national was informed of the nature of his arrest and advised of his constitutional and statutory rights in a language he understood.

The report did not specify the criminal offense covered by the Japanese warrant or provide details of the allegations against the arrested foreign national.

It also did not indicate whether he had been transferred to an immigration detention facility or when his deportation would take place.

The arrest forms part of law enforcement coordination between Philippine and Japanese authorities in the handling of foreign nationals facing outstanding warrants.

Further details regarding the suspect's legal case and deportation arrangements have yet to be confirmed by the Bureau of Immigration.