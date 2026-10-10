DPWH to enforce one-lane traffic flow on Atugan Bridge

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will enforce one-lane traffic flow on Atugan Bridge to pave the way for major repairs starting Tuesday, October 13.

In a traffic advisory regarding Sayre Highway, the DPWH announced that the new traffic arrangement for Atugan Bridge in Impasug-ong, Bukidnon, will take effect on October 13.

This measure is part of ongoing efforts to ensure safety and ease of passage on the bridge while awaiting repairs.

Starting October 13, 2026, until further notice, traffic on Atugan Bridge will be limited to one lane, with vehicles coming from opposite directions required to use a "stop-and-go" system.

Motorists are advised to use the Impasug-ong–Patulangan Bypass Road (Old Sayre Highway) as an alternative route to avoid possible delays.

The alternative route is limited to light vehicles due to the curbs along its sides and the condition of the existing bridge.

Motorists are also advised to follow traffic signs, obey the instructions of traffic personnel and exercise extreme caution while passing through the area.

The DPWH Bukidnon 1st District Engineering Office will install the necessary warning signs, traffic control devices and barricades, and deploy traffic personnel to help ensure the safety of motorists and the public.