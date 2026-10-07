The case involves an alleged violation of Section 25 of Commonwealth Act 146, as amended by Republic Act 11659. The court set bail at P72,000.

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said Wednesday morning that authorities would coordinate with the Bureau of Immigration to determine Leviste’s official status and serve the arrest warrant.

Leviste was last reported to be in France with his mother, Sen. Loren Legarda, who was undergoing medical treatment.