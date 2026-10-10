Clark unveils new gateway to opportunity

The Clark Freeport Zone had unveiled its Welcome Art on 8 October 2026, highlighting the Freeport's history of development from being a United States military base into a thriving ecozone.

According to the Clark Development Corporation (CDC), the design aims to answer the question "What should people remember when they enter Clark?" Adding that the familiar answer could have been an arch, much like those marking the boundaries of towns, cities and provinces across the country.

The Clark Welcome Art is an illuminated entry statement whose rising, wing-like forms draw from the “A” in the Clark logo that suggests movement and forward momentum, while illuminated pylons give the structure a different presence after dark.

Designed by architect Jason Buensalido of Barchan + Architecture, the landmark emerged from CDC's 2024 design competition, which invited architects and architectural firms to propose ideas for the Freeport's evolving visual identity.

CDC President and CEO Atty. Agnes VST Devanadera said that the movement is more than a quality of design, it also mirrors the path Clark has taken.

She furthered that the path reaches back to Clark's former life as a US military base and the upheaval that accompanied the closure of the former American bases and the devastation caused by Mount Pinatubo.

"From those circumstances emerged a national effort to rebuild and transform former military lands into areas for productive civilian and economic use."

Republic Act No. 7227, the Bases Conversion and Development Act of 1992, provided the framework for that conversion. More than three decades later, Clark has developed into a center for business, aviation, tourism, innovation and employment.

"Today and tomorrow, Clark will always be moving, and in fact, now, from the ashes which we used to be in 1991, now Clark is already named as the gateway to the Luzon Economic Corridor," Devanadera said.

"It is a progression that spans more than three decades: from military base to conversion and recovery, and from recovery toward a wider role in the economic development of Luzon," she furthered.

The new landmark, appropriately titled "Gateway to Opportunity," gives that progression a physical expression.

Its form is anchored on Clark's "It Works. Like a Dream." identity. Rather than functioning merely as a boundary marker, the installation was conceived as an entry statement, using its layered forms and nighttime illumination to create a distinctive gateway into the Freeport.

Devanadera's message at the inauguration also looked beyond the physical boundaries that the landmark marks.

For Clark, she said, growth should not stop at the Freeport.

"This is the kind of growth that we want to have. It’s not just growth inside Clark, it’s not going to be just in Clark, but it will be an inclusive growth, meaning we grow in Clark, but with the communities around us. We willñ grow together," she furthered.

That idea places people alongside infrastructure and investment.

The broader narrative developed for the Welcome Art describes Clark's continuing transformation as the result of shared purpose involving government, investors, locators, workers, communities and development partners. It also places Filipino workers, families and entrepreneurs behind the investments and milestones associated with Clark's growth.

In that context, the Welcome Art marks more than the point where Clark begins.

Behind it lies Clark's transition from a former military base, through Pinatubo and the years of conversion and recovery that followed. Ahead is its developing role in the Luzon Economic Corridor and an approach to growth that CDC says should extend opportunity to communities beyond the Freeport.

At the gateway, the illuminated forms give that continuing movement a visible presence.