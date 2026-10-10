Lucena to host regional science, innovation showcase

LUCENA CITY, Quezon — Science-based solutions to food security, sustainable energy and community resilience will take center stage as the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) brings its three-day regional innovation showcase to Quezon province on 12 to 14 October.

The 2026 Regional Science, Technology, and Innovation Week (RSTW), organized by DOST-CALABARZON in partnership with the Quezon provincial government, will be held at the Quezon Convention Center, with approximately 1,000 participants expected from government agencies, academic institutions, businesses and research organizations.

The event will feature 26 exhibitors in the Science and Technology Exhibit and another 56 in the TIKME Exhibit, showcasing innovations, products and services developed or supported through DOST programs.

Beyond the displays, the regional gathering will highlight how emerging technologies can be translated into practical applications that address challenges faced by local communities.

Among the scheduled activities are the launching of the 21st Century Learning Environment Model, Innovation Hub and SARAI Hub, which form part of DOST's initiatives to expand access to scientific knowledge and technological resources.

A Smart and Sustainable Communities Conference will also bring together government officials, researchers and industry representatives to discuss technologies and approaches that can strengthen local development and community resilience.

The program will include visits to a facility identified as SFVC and a lambanog testing initiative, underscoring the application of science and technology in local industries.

Regional competitions, including RoboClash and the KaySipAg Science and Math Quiz Bee, will provide opportunities for participants to demonstrate their technical knowledge and problem-solving abilities.

The three-day gathering will conclude on 14 October with the recognition of outstanding innovators, partner institutions and beneficiaries of DOST programs.

Among those scheduled to receive recognition are graduates of the Small Enterprise Technology Upgrading Program (SETUP), outstanding media partners and winners of the regional competitions.

Outstanding exhibition booths will also be recognized during the closing ceremonies.

This year's RSTW carries the theme, "Science, Technology, and Digital Innovation Driving Food Security, Sustainable Energy, and National Resilience," reflecting the government's emphasis on using scientific advancements to address development challenges.

DOST-CALABARZON said the annual event serves as a platform for connecting researchers, industries, government institutions and communities to encourage broader adoption of locally relevant innovations.