Her call came after Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian estimated that corruption and inflation may have cost the Philippine economy about ₱2.75 trillion in actual and opportunity losses from the second quarter of 2025 to the second quarter of 2026.

“Hindi maliit na bagay ang 2.75 trillion. Kapag ganito kalaki ang nawawala sa ating ekonomiya dahil sa korapsyon at inflation, hindi na puwedeng pag-usapan lamang ang korapsyon tuwing may bagong iskandalo,” Legarda said.

She said existing anti-corruption laws should be reinforced by measures that address weaknesses in government systems before public funds are lost.

“Marami na tayong batas laban sa korapsyon. Marami na rin tayong imbestigasyon at mga kasong isinampa sa paglipas ng panahon. Pero bakit paulit-ulit pa rin? Dahil kung ang mismong sistema ay may butas, may susunod at susunod na magsasamantala rito,” Legarda said.

Senate Bill No. 523 seeks to establish a national anti-corruption mainstreaming agenda and strengthen integrity and accountability mechanisms across government. The measure was filed on 14 July 2025 and remains pending in committee.

“Iyan ang gustong baguhin ng Tapat na Paglilingkod Act. Hindi dapat hiwalay na programa ang anti-corruption. Dapat nakapaloob ito sa mismong sistema ng bawat ahensya, mula sa pagpaplano at pagbabadyet hanggang sa procurement, hiring, implementation, monitoring, at evaluation,” Legarda said.

The bill also provides for stronger whistleblower protection, integrity-building programs, public access to information and digital systems designed to identify possible corruption risks.