Mindoro summit bridges research, industry

CALAPAN CITY, Oriental Mindoro — Researchers, business groups and local government units explored opportunities to turn locally developed technologies into practical solutions for industries and communities as the 2026 South Luzon Innovation and Technology Transfer Summit (SLITTS) concluded on Friday, 9 October.

The two-day gathering at the Calapan City Convention Center brought together innovation stakeholders from MIMAROPA, CALABARZON and Bicol, with discussions focused on bridging the gap between scientific research and commercial applications.

Unlike traditional technology exhibitions, the summit placed industry challenges at the center of discussions, allowing businesses and local governments to identify problems that researchers could address through available technologies.

Through reverse pitching sessions, industry representatives and local government units presented their operational needs, while researchers and technology developers introduced potential solutions.

The summit also facilitated business matching activities intended to establish partnerships for technology adoption, commercialization and collaborative research.

Among the initiatives highlighted was Project ISIP, or the Integrated System for Intellectual Property Registration, a digital platform developed by the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) in MIMAROPA to assist innovators in protecting their intellectual property.

The platform seeks to simplify access to intellectual property assistance and connect technology developers with specialists who can guide them through registration procedures.

DOST is also pursuing enhancements to the platform, including artificial intelligence integration and mobile accessibility.

Participants explored an exhibition featuring locally developed technologies and innovative products designed for potential applications in business operations, public services and community development.

The summit formed part of the Technology Transfer and Entrepreneurship Collaboration and Harmonization of Growing Regional Opportunities on Wealth Creation (TECHGROW) Project, which seeks to strengthen regional capabilities in developing and commercializing research-based innovations.

Organized by DOST-MIMAROPA in partnership with DOST-CALABARZON and DOST-Bicol, the event ended with the ceremonial turnover of hosting responsibilities to the next host region.

The gathering underscored efforts to move research outputs beyond academic institutions and laboratories by establishing stronger connections among scientists, entrepreneurs, government agencies and potential technology adopters.

While the summit provided opportunities for partnerships and commercialization discussions, the actual implementation of proposed collaborations will depend on subsequent agreements between technology developers and interested adopters.