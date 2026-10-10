Luistro expects lengthy questioning over Cabrera’s financial reports

Interjections from the senator-judges are expected to be “reasonably lengthy” due to the interesting financial reports presented by the prosecution’s expert witness, a member of the prosecution team said Saturday.

“It will be on Monday when we will be hearing the interjections of the senator-judges which we anticipate will be reasonably lengthy because very interesting iyong financial report ng ating expert witness,” Batangas Second District Representative Gerville Luistro said during the Saturday News Forum.

The prosecution team recently announced the conclusion on its presentation of evidence on the unexplained wealth allegation under Article II of the articles of impeachment against Vice President Sara Duterte through its financial forensic analyst, Atty. Alexander Cabrera.

Luistro noted that proceedings next week will continue with the examination of Cabrera, followed by cross-examination by the Vice President’s defense team.

“Kung mayroon silang ma-establish [during the cross examination], which we believe, otherwise, dahil napakatibay ng naging testimony ng ating expert witness,” Luistro said.

“But on the assumption only, we will be conducting a redirect examination as well and after, there will be a recross-examination,” the prosecution member added.

(If the defense team are able to establish during the cross-examination, which we believe, otherwise, because our expert witness' testimony was very strong. But only on that assumption, we will also be conducting a redirect examination, and after that, there will be a recross-examination.)