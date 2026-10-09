PSA offers free civil registry documents in Batangas

LIPA CITY, Batangas — Selected clients of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) CALABARZON were given the opportunity to obtain civil registration documents free of charge during the agency’s 37th National Statistics Month (NSM) Exhibit and Open House Day on Thursday, 8 October.

The initiative was part of the regional office’s efforts to make essential government documents more accessible while reducing the financial burden on individuals securing records for education, employment, legal and other official transactions.

According to PSA CALABARZON, the free-document initiative covered selected clients availing themselves of Civil Registration Services (CRS) and National ID services, subject to applicable requirements and availability.

The activity also featured one-stop information and service booths offering assistance on civil registration, National ID concerns, legal advice, statistical products and employment opportunities within the agency.

Visitors seeking guidance on correcting clerical errors in civil registry documents were assisted at the Legal Advice Booth, while the Careers at PSA Booth provided information on available employment opportunities.

The regional office also conducted an information dissemination program to familiarize participants with PSA programs, particularly those involving vital statistics and the National ID system.

An interactive activity was organized for clients accessing civil registration and National ID services to encourage public participation.

Meanwhile, a tourism statistics exhibit highlighted key indicators and developments in CALABARZON's tourism sector, demonstrating how statistical information can support regional development and government planning.

The celebration carried the theme "Tuklas Pilipinas: Statistics as Beacon Towards Inclusive, Resilient, and Sustainable Tourism," emphasizing the importance of reliable data in developing a more inclusive and sustainable tourism industry.

PSA CALABARZON said the activity sought to bring official statistics closer to communities while improving public awareness of the agency's programs and services.

The agency clarified that individuals requiring actual civil registration and National ID transactions were directed to the appropriate service points at its regional office.