Its Vital 3 product provides cash benefits of up to P1 million following the first covered diagnosis of any of the three illnesses during the coverage period, subject to policy terms and conditions.

BDO Insure is offering Filipinos an affordable insurance plan covering cancer, heart attack and stroke, with annual premiums starting at P215.

The plan is available to individuals aged 18 to 65, with premiums varying according to the policyholder's age and selected coverage amount.

BDO Insure said the product aims to help families manage the financial burden of serious illnesses, particularly as medical expenses continue to strain household budgets.

Beyond its primary critical illness coverage, Vital 3 includes benefits for eligible cancer-related surgical procedures and dietary or nutritional therapy.

Citing Philippine Statistics Authority data for 2025, the company noted that ischemic heart disease accounted for nearly 20 percent of reported deaths, followed by cancer at 11.4 percent and cerebrovascular diseases at 9.9 percent.

BDO Insure said the plan is designed to provide financial assistance that can help policyholders protect their savings while undergoing treatment and recovery.

Customers are advised to review the policy's coverage conditions, limitations and exclusions before purchasing.

BDO Insure is a registered trademark of BDO Insurance and Reinsurance Brokers Inc., an insurance broker licensed and supervised by the Insurance Commission. Its insurance products are not bank deposits, are not insured by the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation and are not guaranteed by BDO Unibank.