“Binigyan lang po namin sila ng kopya nung sinumpaang salaysay,” Chua told reporters.

Chua said the affidavit refuted what Duterte described as false statements made by Gracioso.

Duterte did not personally appear before the NBI. Her camp had earlier said her lawyers would submit the affidavit on her behalf.

The contents of the affidavit were largely disclosed during Duterte’s press briefing on 6 October, when she categorically denied Gracioso’s allegations linking her to cash deliveries.

Chua said Duterte’s camp would wait for any additional questions or documents from the NBI before responding further.

“So hahantayin pa rin namin kung meron silang bagong ibibigay sa amin para masagot nang mabuti,” he said.

Chua also disclosed that Duterte is considering legal action against Gracioso.

“Sa nakikita ko ngayon, pwedeng filan ng perjury or libel si Gracioso,” he said, adding that the final decision rests with the Vice President.

Gracioso has alleged that he delivered cash to Duterte and other members of her family upon instructions from Velasco. Duterte and Velasco’s camp have denied the allegations.

Chua also noted that while Gracioso underwent polygraph examinations, results of such tests are generally not admissible as evidence in court.