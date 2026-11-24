The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) arrested a man and rescued a 14-year-old boy from alleged sexual abuse during an operation at the suspect's residence in Tondo, Manila.

The bureau announced Tuesday, Nov. 24, that the operation was conducted by its Violence Against Women and Children Division (NBI-VAWCD) on Nov. 7.

“During the operation, NBI-VAWCD operatives rescued a 14-year-old boy found inside the residence,” said the agency.

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“Accompanied by his guardian and a social worker from MDSW (Manila Department of Social Welfare), the child was brought to the NBI-VAWCD office, where he disclosed during an interview that the subject had sexually abused him inside the subject’s residence,” it added.

Operatives also seized three mobile phones from the suspect, which were turned over to the NBI's Digital Forensic and Laboratory Division (NBI-DFLD) for examination.

The division confirmed that the devices contained multiple files depicting child sexual abuse.

The NBI said the operation stemmed from a referral received in September from the Department of Justice's National Coordination Center Against Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children and Child Sexual Abuse and Exploitation Materials (NCC-OSAEC-CSAEM).

The referral cited CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which flagged an individual suspected of distributing child sexual abuse and exploitation materials.