Respicio underwent testing at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City after Remulla publicly challenged him to take a drug test following a heated council session.

The vice mayor later posted his GCash QR code and asked Remulla to shoulder the cost.

“Jonvic, ito QR code. Pa-GCash P28,011. Reimbursement for drug test,” Respicio said.

Respicio tested negative for illegal drugs.

Remulla congratulated him but continued to criticize his behavior.

“Congratulations. Now that it’s confirmed he’s not on shabu, it’s really confirmed na me sayad lang siya talaga,” Remulla said.

Earlier, when asked whether he would reimburse Respicio, Remulla said: “Please ask him for his GCash number. I will remit it ASAP.”