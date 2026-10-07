Remulla earlier called on Respicio to undergo a drug test following a heated confrontation during a Sangguniang Bayan session.

Respicio then challenged Remulla to take the test with him.

“Secretary Jonvic, magpa-drug test tayo now. Live! Exclusive! Samahan mo ko sa St. Luke’s, now! Today! Tignan natin kung nagdru-drugs si Atty. Harold Respicio,” he said.

After undergoing the test, Respicio took another swipe at Remulla.

“Jonvic, i-refund mo ko. Ang mahal ng drug test,” he said.

A video of Respicio confronting barangay officials over unfinished projects for tobacco farmers recently circulated on social media.

The incident occurred during a Sangguniang Bayan session and prompted calls for action against the local official.

Remulla has said the matter will be handled by Isabela provincial authorities.