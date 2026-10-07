Reina Mercedes, Isabela Vice Mayor Harold Respicio underwent a drug test at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Quezon City on Wednesday after Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla publicly challenged him to get tested.
An invoice posted by Respicio showed that he paid P28,011 in cash for the drug-abuse screening.
Remulla earlier called on Respicio to undergo a drug test following a heated confrontation during a Sangguniang Bayan session.
Respicio then challenged Remulla to take the test with him.
“Secretary Jonvic, magpa-drug test tayo now. Live! Exclusive! Samahan mo ko sa St. Luke’s, now! Today! Tignan natin kung nagdru-drugs si Atty. Harold Respicio,” he said.
After undergoing the test, Respicio took another swipe at Remulla.
“Jonvic, i-refund mo ko. Ang mahal ng drug test,” he said.
A video of Respicio confronting barangay officials over unfinished projects for tobacco farmers recently circulated on social media.
The incident occurred during a Sangguniang Bayan session and prompted calls for action against the local official.
Remulla has said the matter will be handled by Isabela provincial authorities.
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