“There is a process that needs to be followed before we can declare him a fugitive from justice,” Abugan said during a DOJ briefing.

The DOJ filed the case on 29 September before the Makati Regional Trial Court against Leviste and two SPSBC officers for allegedly willfully failing to comply with obligations under the company’s franchise.

Abugan said prosecutors had found probable cause and a reasonable certainty of conviction against the respondents.

He added that passport cancellation remains among the legal remedies available when necessary to keep an accused within the court’s jurisdiction.

“At this point, wala pa,” Abugan said when asked whether the DOJ was already pursuing such action.

The Makati RTC has issued a warrant for Leviste’s arrest and set bail at P72,000.

Abugan said prosecutors would allow the legal process to proceed and would use available remedies when warranted.

Leviste remains abroad and has yet to submit to the jurisdiction of the court.