The case involves an alleged violation of Section 25 of Commonwealth Act No. 146, or the Public Service Act.

“The filing of the Informations stemmed from a finding of prima facie evidence with reasonable certainty of conviction that SPSBC willfully neglected and intentionally failed to comply with its obligations under its legislative franchise,” Martinez said.

Martinez also confirmed that Makati RTC Branch 235 issued a warrant of arrest against Leviste, with bail set at P72,000.

He said an accused must first submit to the jurisdiction of the court, either through arrest or voluntary surrender, before bail may be granted.

“If the accused is abroad, he would have to submit himself to the jurisdiction of the court before he may avail himself of bail,” Martinez said.

Asked whether Leviste could be arrested upon arrival in the Philippines, Martinez said a valid and outstanding warrant may be served at any time, although its implementation rests with the proper law enforcement authorities.

On possible action against Leviste’s passport, Martinez said it was too early to determine whether any move would be taken.

He said the New Philippine Passport Act provides specific grounds for passport cancellation, including conviction of a criminal offense or being declared a fugitive from justice, subject to a court order.

Martinez also clarified that Leviste cannot submit himself to the jurisdiction of the court through a Philippine embassy.

“Only the court, sir. He must submit his person to the court's jurisdiction,” he said.