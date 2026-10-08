Department of Public Works and Highways Secretary Vince Dizon on Thursday denied reports that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. plans to remove him from his post.
“Hindi totoo ’yan,” Dizon told reporters during an inspection of the rehabilitation of Maysan Road in Valenzuela City on 8 October.
The DPWH chief was responding to reports of a possible Cabinet reshuffle that would send him back to the Department of Transportation, while Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez would take over the DPWH.
Dizon said he would remain focused on the work assigned to him by the President.
“Basta tayo, trabaho lang tayo,” he said.
Marcos extended the appointments of Dizon and Lopez on 30 September after questions were raised over their continued tenure as acting Cabinet secretaries.
Dizon was appointed to lead the DPWH in September 2025, replacing Manuel Bonoan amid investigations into alleged irregularities in flood control projects.
Before taking over the DPWH, Dizon served as transportation secretary.
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