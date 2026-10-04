“Sabi ng Pangulo, aksyon na tayo,” Dizon said.

(President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said we must take action.)

Dizon cited an existing sediment-trapping project using bamboo structures in Barangay Pamarawan in Malolos City, Bulacan.

He said the DPWH has begun inspecting other areas where the project could be replicated.

“Pinaplano na namin papaano ito [sediment trapping unit] ire-replicate throughout North Manila Bay towns of Hagonoy, Paombong, Masantol, Macabebe, all the way to Sasmuan,” Dizon said.

(We are planning how to replicate this throughout the North Manila Bay towns of Hagonoy, Paombong, Masantol, Macabebe and all the way to Sasmuan.)

“Hindi pwedeng puro na lang tayo konkreto. Kailangan din natin ng nature-based solution,” he added.

(We cannot rely solely on concrete. We also need nature-based solutions.)