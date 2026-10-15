The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is targeting the substantial completion of rehabilitation works along Maysan Road in Valenzuela City before Christmas to ease traffic congestion and improve road conditions.

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Dizon said the rehabilitation of Maysan Road, a major thoroughfare connecting the North Luzon Expressway and MacArthur Highway, would help improve traffic flow and shorten travel times for motorists.

The project aims to repair uneven and damaged road surfaces that have long inconvenienced commuters and contributed to heavy traffic in the area.

Dizon said President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. had instructed the DPWH to accelerate the rehabilitation works.

Following a recent inspection, the secretary reported that the project was already 35 percent complete after two months of construction.

“So, we’re at 35% in two months lang, mabilis ‘yun,” Dizon said.

The DPWH expects the improved road conditions to benefit motorists and commuters using the busy route once rehabilitation is substantially completed.