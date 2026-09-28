Dizon said the Department of Public Works and Highways has flagged several projects in Taguig and submitted an initial report to the Office of the Ombudsman.

“So let us wait for the final report and also the final action of the ombudsman,” he said.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson earlier called out Dizon over his statements during the 25 September Senate hearing on the proposed 2027 DPWH budget, where the secretary said none of the 10 projects so far confirmed by the department as ghost projects were in Taguig.

Lacson maintained that there were anomalous flood control projects in the city, including projects whose listed coordinates were found to be in Leyte following an investigation by his office.

Dizon clarified Monday that during the hearing, Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano asked how many projects the DPWH had already determined to be actual ghost projects. Dizon replied that there were 10.

When Cayetano asked whether any of the 10 were in Taguig, Dizon said there were none.

Dizon stressed, however, that he also told senators that the investigation into Taguig projects was still in its early stages.

“Ang investigation sa Taguig kakaumpisa pa lang at ongoing pa ‘yan,” he said.

The investigation in Taguig has just started and remains ongoing.

“Nagsubmit ng initial report sa akin at ‘yan ay pinasubmit ko sa ombudsman. Nakalagay sa report merong mga nakitang mga irregularities na kailangan isubject pa for further validation,” Dizon said.

An initial report was submitted to him and subsequently forwarded to the Ombudsman, he said. The report identified possible irregularities that still require further validation.

Among the projects flagged was a 2022 project awarded to St. Timothy Construction Corp., a company linked to contractors Pacifico and Cezarah Discaya, who are currently detained and facing charges related to alleged irregularities in government flood control projects.

“Merong tatlong case na ‘yung coordinates ay hindi sa Taguig. In fact, nasa Leyte ‘yung coordinates,” Dizon said.

He said three cases involved project coordinates that were not located in Taguig but in Leyte.