Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon on Thursday thanked President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for keeping him in his post but said he would be fine if his appointment is not extended.
“We thank the President for his trust,” Dizon said. “We will just continue working.”
Dizon, however, said he would not mind leaving the Department of Public Works and Highways.
“Pero sabi ko nga pagod na ako,” he said.
“Kung hindi ako ma-extend, okay lang,” Dizon added.
Questions over Dizon’s tenure surfaced in late September after Sen. Imee Marcos raised the issue of whether his appointment had lapsed. Dizon said at the time that he would welcome leaving the post because of the difficulty of the job.
Dizon took over as DPWH secretary on 1 September 2025 after Bonoan resigned. He had been serving as transportation secretary before his transfer to the DPWH.
Bonoan was later dropped as an accused in some flood-control cases after the Office of the Ombudsman moved to use him as a state witness. The Sandiganbayan subsequently ordered his release from hospital arrest.
Three petitions challenging the constitutionality of the Senate impeachment court’s revised interpretation of the…
A health reform advocate on Wednesday warned that a reduced 2027 budget for the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.…
A person who is down in the gutter should be helped or, in this case, pulled out. And that’s what first responders in…