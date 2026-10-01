Dizon, however, said he would not mind leaving the Department of Public Works and Highways.

“Pero sabi ko nga pagod na ako,” he said.

“Kung hindi ako ma-extend, okay lang,” Dizon added.

Questions over Dizon’s tenure surfaced in late September after Sen. Imee Marcos raised the issue of whether his appointment had lapsed. Dizon said at the time that he would welcome leaving the post because of the difficulty of the job.

Dizon took over as DPWH secretary on 1 September 2025 after Bonoan resigned. He had been serving as transportation secretary before his transfer to the DPWH.

Bonoan was later dropped as an accused in some flood-control cases after the Office of the Ombudsman moved to use him as a state witness. The Sandiganbayan subsequently ordered his release from hospital arrest.