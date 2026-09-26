In what could only be a full circle moment, multi-awarded playwright Frank G. Rivera's acclaimed ethno-pop-rock modern zarzuela Ambon, Ulan, Baha makes its way back to The Metropolitan Theater (MET) with a reimagined staging that opened today, and runs until tomorrow, September 27. Where the audience is taken through a journey of how greed, corruption, and self-indulgence can lead to suffering, exploitation, and social inequality - as people face a raging climate crisis.

Directed by CJ Andaluz, Ambon, Ulan, Baha follows the story of Nonoy and Inday, played by CJ Navato and Thea Astley. The two become childhood sweethearts, growing up together in the fictional Barrio Magubat. Their dreams become entangled in the greed and corruption wrought upon the town by local Mayor Fortunato (Vladimir Manio), who allows powerful businessman Don Calixto (Anton Juan), his son Doctor Anton (Rendell Sanchez), start a logging concession in the area. Over time, the mountains are stripped bare by illegal logging and kaingin practices, severely impacting the townsfolk and their livelihood. And as the title implies, nature retaliates, as torrential ulan, and a catastrophic baha forever alter their lives Navato's character is the crux to this story, as Nonoy completes a degree in forestry, allowing him to spot the danger signs, and helps his town rebuild.

Not surprisingly, at the center of it all, is a love triangle - where Astley's barrio girl character Inday catches the eye of Doctor Anton. And in classic Filipino melodrama, the rich and powerful always get their way. Not that Nonoy doesn't put up a fight - for the sake of love.