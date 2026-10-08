It was an evening of remarkable victories, emotional celebrations, and recognition for outstanding Filipino filmmaking as the 49th Gawad Urian Awards brought together established industry icons and a new generation of talented performers.

The prestigious awards ceremony, organized by the Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino (MPP), unfolded on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at the Teresa Yuchengco Auditorium of De La Salle University-Manila, honoring some of the year’s most compelling cinematic achievements.

Leading the celebration was the documentary “Bloom Where You Are Planted,” which emerged as the night’s biggest winner with four awards, including the coveted Best Picture trophy.

The film also earned Best Direction for Noni Abao, Best Documentary, and Best Editing for Che Tagyamon, establishing itself as the most awarded production of the evening.

Its impressive showing highlighted the growing recognition of documentary filmmaking in the Philippines, proving that powerful real-life narratives can stand alongside dramatic features in the country’s most respected film competitions.

Double victories in major acting categories

One of the most memorable developments of the ceremony was the announcement of ties in both the Best Actor and Best Actress categories.

Carlo Aquino earned Best Actor recognition for his performance in “Bar Boys: After School,” sharing the honor with Jericho Rosales, whose portrayal in the historical drama “Quezon” also impressed the film critics.

Aquino’s wife, actress Charlie Dizon, accepted the trophy on his behalf.

For Rosales, the recognition became an emotional moment as he reflected on a difficult period in his life and expressed appreciation for the genuine friends in the entertainment industry who supported him when he needed them most.

The Best Actress race likewise produced two winners, with Maris Racal receiving her first Gawad Urian Best Actress award for “Sunshine,” alongside veteran actress Odette Khan, who was recognized for “Bar Boys: After School.”

Their shared victory celebrated two generations of actresses whose performances demonstrated the depth and versatility of Filipino acting talent.

Racal’s achievement marked another important milestone in her evolving career, while Khan’s recognition underscored the enduring contribution of seasoned performers to Philippine cinema.

Will Ashley and Jennica Garcia shine in supporting categories

Young actor Will Ashley added another significant achievement to his career after winning Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Arvin Asuncion in “Bar Boys: After School.”

The Sparkle artist’s victory represented an important breakthrough, further establishing his credibility as a dramatic performer.

Following his win, Ashley shared an inspiring message about his journey in show business, reflecting on the experiences that helped shape his career.

Meanwhile, Jennica Garcia took home Best Supporting Actress for her performance in “Sunshine.”

Director Antoinette Jadaone received the award on Garcia’s behalf.

With recognition for Racal and Garcia, “Sunshine” secured two acting trophies, reinforcing the film’s strong showing in the performance categories.

“Bar Boys: After School” also enjoyed a successful evening, collecting three acting honors through Aquino, Khan, and Ashley.

‘Quezon’ scores major technical victories

Historical drama “Quezon” made its presence felt beyond the acting categories, earning recognition for its technical and artistic achievements.

Aside from Rosales’ Best Actor victory, the production won Best Cinematography for Pong Ignacio, Best Production Design for Monica Sebial, and Best Music for Jerrold Tarog.

These achievements highlighted the collaborative craftsmanship involved in bringing the historical production to the screen.

Other notable winners included Renei Dimla, who received Best Screenplay for “Republika ng Pipolipinas,” while “Cinemartyrs” earned Best Sound for Emilio Bien Sparks.

The short film “Cemento” was also recognized as Best Short Film.

Laurice Guillen receives lifetime achievement recognition

Another significant highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of the Natatanging Gawad Urian to acclaimed actress, filmmaker, and director Laurice Guillen.

The lifetime achievement distinction celebrated her invaluable contributions to Philippine cinema and her lasting influence as both a performer and storyteller.

Throughout her distinguished career, Guillen has earned admiration for her artistic accomplishments and her commitment to meaningful filmmaking

Her recognition served as a tribute to an industry veteran whose body of work continues to inspire filmmakers and actors across generations.