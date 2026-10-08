‘Bloom Where You Are Planted’ dominates 49th Gawad Urian Awards as Carlo Aquino, Jericho Rosales, Maris Racal and Odette Khan share top acting honors
It was an evening of remarkable victories, emotional celebrations, and recognition for outstanding Filipino filmmaking as the 49th Gawad Urian Awards brought together established industry icons and a new generation of talented performers.
The prestigious awards ceremony, organized by the Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino (MPP), unfolded on Thursday, October 8, 2026, at the Teresa Yuchengco Auditorium of De La Salle University-Manila, honoring some of the year’s most compelling cinematic achievements.
Leading the celebration was the documentary “Bloom Where You Are Planted,” which emerged as the night’s biggest winner with four awards, including the coveted Best Picture trophy.
The film also earned Best Direction for Noni Abao, Best Documentary, and Best Editing for Che Tagyamon, establishing itself as the most awarded production of the evening.
Its impressive showing highlighted the growing recognition of documentary filmmaking in the Philippines, proving that powerful real-life narratives can stand alongside dramatic features in the country’s most respected film competitions.
Double victories in major acting categories
One of the most memorable developments of the ceremony was the announcement of ties in both the Best Actor and Best Actress categories.
Carlo Aquino earned Best Actor recognition for his performance in “Bar Boys: After School,” sharing the honor with Jericho Rosales, whose portrayal in the historical drama “Quezon” also impressed the film critics.
Aquino’s wife, actress Charlie Dizon, accepted the trophy on his behalf.
For Rosales, the recognition became an emotional moment as he reflected on a difficult period in his life and expressed appreciation for the genuine friends in the entertainment industry who supported him when he needed them most.
The Best Actress race likewise produced two winners, with Maris Racal receiving her first Gawad Urian Best Actress award for “Sunshine,” alongside veteran actress Odette Khan, who was recognized for “Bar Boys: After School.”
Their shared victory celebrated two generations of actresses whose performances demonstrated the depth and versatility of Filipino acting talent.
Racal’s achievement marked another important milestone in her evolving career, while Khan’s recognition underscored the enduring contribution of seasoned performers to Philippine cinema.
Will Ashley and Jennica Garcia shine in supporting categories
Young actor Will Ashley added another significant achievement to his career after winning Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Arvin Asuncion in “Bar Boys: After School.”
The Sparkle artist’s victory represented an important breakthrough, further establishing his credibility as a dramatic performer.
Following his win, Ashley shared an inspiring message about his journey in show business, reflecting on the experiences that helped shape his career.
Meanwhile, Jennica Garcia took home Best Supporting Actress for her performance in “Sunshine.”
Director Antoinette Jadaone received the award on Garcia’s behalf.
With recognition for Racal and Garcia, “Sunshine” secured two acting trophies, reinforcing the film’s strong showing in the performance categories.
“Bar Boys: After School” also enjoyed a successful evening, collecting three acting honors through Aquino, Khan, and Ashley.
‘Quezon’ scores major technical victories
Historical drama “Quezon” made its presence felt beyond the acting categories, earning recognition for its technical and artistic achievements.
Aside from Rosales’ Best Actor victory, the production won Best Cinematography for Pong Ignacio, Best Production Design for Monica Sebial, and Best Music for Jerrold Tarog.
These achievements highlighted the collaborative craftsmanship involved in bringing the historical production to the screen.
Other notable winners included Renei Dimla, who received Best Screenplay for “Republika ng Pipolipinas,” while “Cinemartyrs” earned Best Sound for Emilio Bien Sparks.
The short film “Cemento” was also recognized as Best Short Film.
Laurice Guillen receives lifetime achievement recognition
Another significant highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of the Natatanging Gawad Urian to acclaimed actress, filmmaker, and director Laurice Guillen.
The lifetime achievement distinction celebrated her invaluable contributions to Philippine cinema and her lasting influence as both a performer and storyteller.
Throughout her distinguished career, Guillen has earned admiration for her artistic accomplishments and her commitment to meaningful filmmaking
Her recognition served as a tribute to an industry veteran whose body of work continues to inspire filmmakers and actors across generations.
Film critics celebrate the future of Philippine cinema
For the Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino, the latest Gawad Urian edition reflected the encouraging quality of contemporary Filipino filmmaking.
MPP member Shirley Lua expressed satisfaction with the range of productions and performances recognized this year, particularly the emergence of younger talents contributing to the industry’s continued development.
“You notice that there are many young ones, so we are so happy that these young ones are really, in other words, doing their best to contribute to the wealth and the beauty of the industry, so we’re very proud and happy for that.”
Lua also reminded aspiring filmmakers that compelling storytelling remains central to creating meaningful cinema.
She encouraged future award contenders “to have conviction on the project that you want to do, and you have a good story to tell.”
“We love stories. We Pinoys love stories very much and we want to see them on the screen – the beautiful images, our values, sometimes also our weaknesses, so there are controversial films,” she said.
“So, that’s fine as long as the stories are told. So if you have a good story, make a film!”
Established in 1976, the Gawad Urian Awards has remained one of the country’s most respected film recognitions, with winners selected by members of the Filipino film critics’ organization.
Its name comes from the traditional touchstone used to assess the purity of gold, reflecting the organization’s commitment to recognizing excellence and artistic merit in cinema.
As the 49th edition concluded, the evening celebrated not only the year’s outstanding productions but also the creative voices, established and emerging, helping shape the future of Philippine filmmaking.
Complete list of winners – 49th Gawad Urian Awards 2026
Best Picture
“Bloom Where You Are Planted” — Alex Poblete, Taripnong Cagayan Valley
Best Actor (Tie)
Carlo Aquino — “Bar Boys: After School”
Jericho Rosales — “Quezon”
Best Actress (Tie)
Maris Racal — “Sunshine”
Odette Khan — “Bar Boys: After School”
Best Supporting Actor
Will Ashley — “Bar Boys: After School”
Best Supporting Actress
Jennica Garcia — “Sunshine”
Best Direction
Noni Abao — “Bloom Where You Are Planted”
Best Screenplay
Renei Dimla — “Republika ng Pipolipinas”
Best Cinematography
Pong Ignacio — “Quezon”
Best Production Design
Monica Sebial — “Quezon”
Best Editing
Che Tagyamon — “Bloom Where You Are Planted”
Best Music
Jerrold Tarog — “Quezon”
Best Sound
Emilio Bien Sparks — “Cinemartyrs”
Best Documentary
“Bloom Where You Are Planted”
Best Short Film
“Cemento”
Natatanging Gawad Urian (Lifetime Achievement Award)
Laurice Guillen
The 49th Gawad Urian Awards once again demonstrated the richness of Philippine cinema, celebrating artistic excellence, powerful performances, and the enduring importance of Filipino stories on the big screen.