THE dengue mosquito – or the aedes aegypti – is wreaking havoc in Albay as the province logged an alarming surge in cases.

The Department of Health (DOH) has flagged 14 provinces and highly urbanized cities (P/HUCs) across 10 regions following an increase in dengue infections nationwide.

In its latest surveillance report, the DOH recorded 22,813 dengue cases from 24 September to 7 October, up one percent from the 22,580 cases reported during the previous two-week period, from 10 to 23 September.

The number of flagged areas also increased from nine P/HUCs identified in the department's previous monitoring report covering 17 to 30 September.

Despite the recent rise, the DOH said cumulative dengue infections remain below the alert and epidemic thresholds nationwide.

The agency has recorded 217,625 dengue cases so far this year, a 19 percent decline from the 269,172 cases reported during the corresponding period in 2025.

The DOH also reported a case fatality rate of 0.39 percent this year.

Dengue is a viral infection transmitted through the bites of infected mosquitoes, particularly Aedes aegypti.