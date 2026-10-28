Veteran sports broadcaster Ernie Johnson announced Wednesday, 28 October, that he will step down as host of Inside the NBA after the 2026-27 season, ending a 37-season run with the award-winning basketball program.

Johnson, 70, confirmed his decision in a video posted on social media, saying it was time to move on after nearly four decades behind the desk.

“This will be my last season,” Johnson said. “Totally my decision. It’s just time.”

Johnson has hosted the popular NBA studio show since 1990, becoming a familiar presence alongside former basketball stars Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal.

Known for balancing basketball analysis with the panel's humor and unpredictable exchanges, Johnson helped establish Inside the NBA as one of the most recognizable programs in American sports television.

The six-time Sports Emmy Award winner cited the demanding preparation required for each broadcast, recent health problems and his desire to spend more time with his family as reasons for stepping away.

Johnson revealed that he underwent heart bypass surgery about 14 months ago following cardiovascular problems.

He emphasized, however, that his decision did not mean he was retiring from broadcasting.

Johnson plans to continue working on NCAA March Madness coverage and other projects for TNT Sports and CBS. He has also launched a production company, 32 Bowties, focused on positive sports stories.

“This is by no means the end,” Johnson said. “It’s just a turning of the page.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver paid tribute to Johnson, praising his contributions to basketball broadcasting and saying the league looked forward to celebrating his final season.