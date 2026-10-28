Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia said that voter registration will resume this Nov. 10.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is set to investigate election protests against two elected members of the Bangsamoro Parliament over allegations of pre-shaded ballots and voter intimidation during the 14 September elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia said the poll body had received two election protests involving winning parliamentary candidates in Maguindanao del Norte and one of the region's Special Geographic Areas (SGAs).

Garcia said the complainants alleged that ballots had been shaded before being fed into vote-counting machines and that some voters were intimidated or prevented from personally casting their votes.

“'Yung allegation doon nung nagfile ng protesta ay pre-shading of ballots, tinakot 'yung mga botante, hindi daw botante mismo ang bumoto and, therefore, may mga balota na naifeed sa mga makina doon sa specific na areas na 'yun na hindi mismo ang botante ang mga bumoto,” Garcia said.

He explained that elections could be annulled in affected areas if the allegations were established, citing Supreme Court jurisprudence.

“It does not affect the other positions. It only affects the position subject of the protest,” Garcia said.

Unlike ordinary election protests seeking vote recounts, the complainants asked Comelec to compare voter signatures in the election day computerized voters list (EDCVL) with those in official voter registration records.

“Parehas ba talaga ang mga botanteng bumoto? Parehas ba ang pirma nila? Kung hindi at hindi ito nagtutugma, hindi talaga nakaboto ang mga botante,” Garcia said.

He assured that the winning candidates named in the protests would be given an opportunity to respond to the allegations.

Maluso investigation continues

Meanwhile, Comelec's Law Department is continuing its separate investigation into pre-shaded ballots discovered in Maluso, Basilan, on the eve of the BARMM parliamentary elections.

Garcia said investigators had been directed to complete their findings before the end of the year and recommend possible charges and policy changes to prevent similar incidents.

The department has received responses from the town mayor, municipal treasurer, election officer and police officials following the issuance of subpoenas concerning their alleged involvement.

Garcia said one respondent pointed to members of the electoral board as allegedly responsible for the irregularities.

“Ang ginawa namin ngayon nag-isyu kami ng mga panibagong subpoena doon sa mga electoral boards na tinuturo,” he said.

Comelec has issued additional subpoenas to the identified electoral board members to obtain their explanations.