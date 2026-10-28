CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Northern Mindanao destroyed 232 confiscated mobile phones on Wednesday, 28 October, as part of efforts to strengthen security in jail facilities across the region.

BJMP Northern Mindanao Regional Director Jail Chief Supt. Felixberto Jagorin Jr. said the destruction was conducted at Pueblo de Oro Township.

Of the confiscated devices, 157 were smartphones and 75 were basic keypad phones.

Jagorin said most of the devices were seized during security inspections at the Cagayan de Oro City Jail-Male Dormitory before being turned over to the regional office for proper disposal.

The BJMP said unauthorized mobile phones inside detention facilities pose security risks and could undermine efforts to maintain discipline and order among persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

Under existing procedures, confiscated items are handled according to their classification.

Money and jewelry are subject to forfeiture proceedings, while suspected illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia are submitted to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency forensic laboratory for examination.

Improvised bladed weapons, other deadly weapons, nuisance contraband and mobile phones are disposed of in accordance with applicable procedures and evidentiary requirements.