The Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) has paid an emotional tribute to actress and theater artist May Bayot-De Castro, remembering her remarkable contributions to Philippine theater and the lasting impact she made on the performing arts community.

In a heartfelt social media post, the respected theater organization honored the late actress, describing her as a cherished collaborator whose talent and dedication helped shape memorable productions throughout the years.

“A beloved artist and collaborator, May was part of our shared journey in theater, leaving behind a body of work and a legacy we honor with gratitude,” PETA wrote.

Bayot-De Castro was remembered for her performances in several notable PETA productions, including Ang Paglalakbay ni Radiya Mangandiri in 1993, 1896: The Musicale in 1995, Skin Deep in 2008, and Rated PG in 2010.

Through these productions, the actress demonstrated her versatility and commitment to storytelling, bringing different characters to life while contributing to the organization's mission of using theater as a platform for artistic expression and meaningful social narratives.

For PETA, Bayot-De Castro's legacy extends beyond the roles she portrayed. Her creative spirit, collaborative nature, and dedication to her craft remain part of the organization's rich theatrical history.

The theater group also extended its sympathies to the actress's loved ones and fellow performers, acknowledging the personal and artistic loss felt by those who had worked with her.

“We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, fellow artists, and all those whose lives she touched,” the organization expressed.

As the Philippine theater community mourns her passing, PETA hopes that the stories Bayot-De Castro helped tell and the memories she created will continue to inspire future generations of performers.

The organization concluded its tribute with a touching farewell:

“Rest in power, May. You will be remembered.”