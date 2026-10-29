Motherhood has changed how Lovi Poe sees beauty, but it has not stopped her from pursuing the things that make her feel fulfilled.

The actress and new mom admitted that her first year of motherhood has been demanding, filled with sacrifices and sleepless nights, yet remains an experience she treasures.

“It was brutal talaga,” Poe recalled, describing the routine of feeding her daughter every three hours during an interview at the exclusive launch of RSG’s “The Art of You” collection in Mandaluyong City.

Despite the exhaustion, she said she enjoyed every moment of caring for her child.

“There are so many sacrifices, but there is just willingness you never thought you would have. Suddenly, you are open to doing them,” she said.

As her daughter begins walking and talking, Poe finds herself torn between enjoying each milestone and wishing she could hold on to this stage of childhood a little longer.

“Ang bilis ng time. She is already saying so many things, walking already. I try to savor everything, but you can’t savor enough,” she shared.

“It is so nice seeing her growing up. But at the same time, I want to keep this side of her.”

While family remains her priority, Poe has also returned to work, completing two films and a television series in less than a year after giving birth.

Among her projects is “Ignition,” which she filmed four months postpartum with Maisie Williams. She also worked on a series shot in Korea, with another project yet to be announced.

Her professional commitments extended beyond acting to her latest beauty collaboration with RSG, a Filipino cosmetics brand.

Titled “The Art of You,” the 10-piece Signature Makeup Tools Collection marks Poe’s second partnership with the brand following “Love, You by Lovi” in 2024. The new line features nine makeup brushes divided into “The Art of Base” and “The Art of Definition,” alongside a beauty sponge.

For Poe, the collection is more than a set of makeup tools. It reflects the belief that beauty is personal and that makeup can be a way to express different sides of oneself.

“Every woman is both the artist and the masterpiece of her own life,” she explained, emphasizing that there is no single right way to look or feel beautiful.

The actress said developing the collection took two years of testing, revisions and collaboration with makeup artist friends to ensure the products met their standards.

“It was good enough, but still wasn’t the best. Ang dami changes namin ginawa,” she said.

The process coincided with major life changes, including pregnancy, childbirth and breastfeeding, requiring her to balance motherhood with deadlines.

As RSG co-founder Marian Lao Siggaoat explained, the collection builds on the brand’s continuing advocacy for self-love, moving from accepting oneself to having the confidence to express one’s individuality.

That message resonates with Poe, who acknowledged that her daily routine has changed since becoming a mother.

“Sa totoo lang, things are so different now. I don’t wake up like this,” she said, referring to the polished look she had for the launch.

For her, making time for herself is not about meeting beauty standards but finding fulfillment amid her responsibilities.

“Being a mom, it’s nice to give that self-fulfillment and build confidence on a daily basis,” she added.

Poe also shared practical reminders about beauty, emphasizing skin preparation, clean makeup tools and consistent skincare. She encouraged women not to feel pressured to follow every trend or expect perfect skin.

Even on days when she does not feel her best, she has learned to be kinder to herself.

Sometimes, a little makeup helps. Other times, rest is enough.