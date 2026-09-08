Among the evening’s biggest winners was “Manila’s Finest,” which emerged as Best Picture in the Narrative category. The film also earned the Best Actress honor for Ashley Ortega and took home Best Cinematography.

Jericho Rosales added another acting achievement to his career after winning Best Actor for his performance in “Quezon.”

Documentary filmmaking also received prominent recognition, with “58th” named Best Picture in the Documentary category. Carl Joseph Papa won Best Director for the same project, while Reynaf Castillo was honored with a Shining a Light Award.

Beyond the competitive categories, the festival celebrated one of the Philippines’ most internationally accomplished performers. Tony Award-winning artist Lea Salonga received the MIFF Icon Award, recognizing a career that has helped showcase Filipino artistry to audiences around the world.

Sheryl Cruz and Marcos Mamay were likewise presented with a Shining a Light Award for “Kappa-Tiran.”

The gathering served as more than an awards ceremony. Bringing Filipino films and artists together in Beverly Hills provided another platform for stories rooted in Philippine experiences to connect with viewers internationally.

The recognition of established stars alongside filmmakers and emerging talents also reflected the breadth of contemporary Filipino cinema—from mainstream narrative productions to documentaries and independently driven projects.

Manila International Film Festival winners

Best Picture, Narrative: “Manila’s Finest”

Best Picture, Documentary: “58th”

Best Actor: Jericho Rosales — “Quezon”

Best Actress: Ashley Ortega — “Manila’s Finest”

Best Director: Carl Joseph Papa — “58th”

Best Cinematography: “Manila’s Finest”

MIFF Icon Award: Lea Salonga

Shining a Light Award: Reynaf Castillo — “58th”

Shining a Light Award: Sheryl Cruz and Marcos Mamay — “Kappa-Tiran”

With Filipino films, performances and creative voices receiving their moment in the spotlight, the festival underscored an increasingly important message: Philippine cinema has stories that can travel—and Filipino artists continue to find audiences far beyond home.