Informal settlers earn additional income during the observance of Undas by cleaning and repainting tombs and grave markers at the Manila North Cemetery.

Undas and Halloween mark the season in different ways, bringing together solemn traditions of remembering the dead and festivities filled with costumes, trick-or-treating, and spooky celebrations.

While Filipino families observe Undas through prayers, cemetery visits, and gatherings to honor departed loved ones, Halloween has become increasingly visible in the country through Western cultural influences.

Despite their differences, both observances have found a place in Filipino life. But how did these traditions, shaped by distinct cultural and historical roots, come to coexist in the Philippines?

Where traditions begin

Long before Spanish colonizers arrived, our ancestors had already developed beliefs and traditions connecting the living to the dead.

According to public historian Professor Xiao Chua, anito played an important role in precolonial Filipino life, while babaylan served as intermediaries between the living and the spiritual world.

“We believe that our lives do not end with death. We simply become part of those who watch over the living. That is why we communicate with the anito through the babaylan," he said in an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE.

Xiao Chua / Facebook

When the Spaniards arrived, Catholicism introduced new religious teachings that interacted with existing local beliefs. Over time, Catholic practices such as praying for the dead and honoring saints became part of how many Filipinos observed death and remembrance.

“We also believe that our relatives are also saints,” Chua said.

The observance of Undas reflects this long history of cultural and religious influences. Filipino families continue to visit cemeteries, offer prayers, light candles, and bring flowers to honor their departed loved ones.

Meanwhile, Halloween has a different cultural history. Its name comes from “All Hallows’ Eve,” the evening before All Saints’ Day, and its origins are associated with ancient Celtic seasonal traditions. Modern practices, including costumes and trick-or-treating, developed over time.

Chua believes Halloween's growing visibility in the Philippines has been influenced by commercialization, popular culture, shopping malls, and television, which exposed Filipinos to Western customs and celebrations. As these influences spread, Halloween festivities began appearing alongside the observance of Undas.

Solemnity and Celebration

For Chua, however, the relationship between the two observances also reflects differences in how people celebrate, including the influence of economic circumstances and the spaces where these activities take place.

Xiao observes that public cemeteries tend to maintain a solemn atmosphere during All Saints’ Day, while some memorial parks hold Halloween costume contests and other activities.

“In public cemeteries, causing disturbances and making noise are prohibited, as All Saints’ Day is a solemn occasion. But in memorial parks, they hold Halloween costume contests. So Halloween and All Saints’ Day are becoming more intertwined among the upper classes, particularly in memorial parks,” Chua said.

His observation highlights how the season can be experienced differently across communities. While some families gather in public cemeteries for prayer and remembrance, others encounter Halloween festivities alongside memorial park gatherings.

Despite these differences, remembrance remains at the heart of Undas. Beyond the candles, flowers, and cemetery visits, the observance gives families an opportunity to honor those who came before them.

For Chua, these differences reflect how Halloween and Undas have come to coexist, even as families observe the season in different ways. While some gather in public cemeteries for solemn remembrance, others encounter Halloween festivities alongside memorial park gatherings.

“Undas is important to me because it is a time when we make a vow to those who came before us, to those who paved the way for us,” he said.

Remembering our ancestors also means acknowledging the history and origins that connect us to the past.

“When you think about the past and what came before us, you are talking about history. You begin to realize how important history is and how the people who came before us, even those who have passed away, helped shape who we are today", Chua said.