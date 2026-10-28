Gawad Penolohiya recognizes outstanding service and humane care for persons deprived of liberty

SERVICE RECOGNIZED. A jail officer receives the Best Custodial Officer award under the Type B category during the Gawad Penolohiya 2026 ceremony in Calamba City, Laguna, on 28 October. BJMP CALABARZON honored 57 personnel and 13 jail units for outstanding service.

CALAMBA CITY, Laguna — The Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) CALABARZON recognized 57 personnel and 13 jail units during the Gawad Penolohiya 2026 Jail Service Recognition Day here on 28 October.

BJMP CALABARZON Regional Director Jail Chief Superintendent Isabelo Cartin Jr. led the ceremony, with Calamba City Regional Trial Court Branch 36 Judge Glenda Mendoza-Ramos as guest of honor.

The awards recognized outstanding performance, effective programs and contributions to the bureau’s mandate of ensuring the custody, welfare and development of persons deprived of liberty (PDLs).

The ceremony also highlighted professionalism, humane treatment and stronger community partnerships.

Mendoza-Ramos commended the bureau’s leadership for supporting initiatives that promote PDL welfare. She acknowledged the courage and dedication of jail officers whose work often receives limited recognition.

The judge expressed the judiciary’s continued support for reforms and programs aimed at improving the region’s jail system.