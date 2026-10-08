House Bill 9306, or the proposed Smoke-Free and Vape-Free Environment Act, was filed on 1 June 2026 by Albay 1st District Rep. Cielo Krisel Lagman.

Public health and children’s rights groups on Thursday discussed a proposed law that would make public spaces and workplaces nationwide smoke-free and vape-free.

The measure seeks to remove indoor smoking and vaping areas, expand restrictions in public places, establish local tobacco-control funding, create anti-smoking and anti-vaping task forces, and impose higher penalties.

“This [bill] is not a radical concept. Many LGUs already have these smoke-free policies,” Lagman said.

She cited Baguio, Tabaco, Balanga, Iloilo, Davao and Butuan as among the local governments already implementing smoke-free policies.

Lagman stressed that the bill does not seek to ban smoking or vaping outright, but to keep public places and workplaces free from smoke and vape aerosol.

Under the proposal, designated smoking and vaping areas would be allowed only in open outdoor spaces without roofs or enclosed walls and must be at least 10 meters away from entrances, exits, windows or areas commonly used by pedestrians.

Such areas would also be prohibited in public conveyances and within 100 meters of schools, playgrounds and other places frequented by minors.

Only one designated smoking and vaping area would be allowed per building or establishment.

The bill also proposes the creation of smoke-free and vape-free task forces in every province, city and municipality, headed by the local chief executive and co-chaired by the local health officer.

At least 3 percent of an LGU’s local health budget would be allocated to the task force.

Persons caught smoking or vaping in prohibited areas could face fines ranging from P5,000 to P20,000 depending on the number of offenses.

The Department of Health, Department of the Interior and Local Government and LGUs would be tasked with implementing the law and assessing local compliance.

The Philippine Legislators’ Committee on Population and Development said the bill is expected to be discussed by the House Committee on Health next month.

The group said consultations with affected sectors and stakeholders would continue as supporters push for the measure’s passage.

Public health advocates said existing local ordinances could serve as proof that smoke-free and vape-free policies can be implemented nationwide.